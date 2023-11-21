News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield schools Ofsted: All latest ratings in November 2023 by inspectors for city's schools and nurseries

They include a Sheffield nursery that has now been rated Outstanding for over a decade.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 21st Nov 2023, 11:08 GMT

There were some brilliant results for Sheffield's schools and nurseries that had their latest Ofsted report in the past month.

Inspectors handed down some glowing ratings that painted a picture of the city's children being in the best hands.

They included a huge achievement by Broomhall Nursery School, which with its latest report on November 9 has now been rated Outstanding for over a decade.

As well as this, two Sheffield schools - Emmaus Catholic & CofE Primary and Bradway Preschool - both shook off their previous rating of Requires Improvement and have been graded Good again.

One of the biggest results of the month was the 'Good' grade handed down to Sheffield City Council's Children's Service, which was even rated Outstanding in some areas.

The service is responsible for the city's most vulnerable children, including those in care, those at risk of harm, those exploited by gangs and those with no one to turn to.

Here are all the Ofsted ratings published for Sheffield’s schools and nurseries between October 20 and November 21, 2023.

Congratulations to Bradway Preschool, Bradway Road, who have shaken off the Requires Improvement rating they got a year ago and have now been rated Good again in a report published October 27. The report reads: "Staff ensure that children feel safe and happy in their care. Children arrive with a cheerful attitude and leave their parents with ease." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50231536

Sheffield's Children's Services - which is the council's provision for how it cares for the city's most vulnerable children - was rated Good and even Outstanding in places in a glowing report published on November 3. The service tackles everything from those in care, those at risk of harm, those exploited by gangs and those with no one to turn to. Councillor Dawn Dale, chair of the Education, Children and Families committee, said: “This is the most welcome news for us, and I congratulate everyone who had a part to play in this achievement." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50231897

Emmaus Catholic and CofE Primary School was upgraded from Requires Improvement to Good in its latest report published on November 9. Inspectors wrote: "Pupils enjoy coming to school. They are happy and safe. Pupils behave well in lessons, around the school and at playtimes." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50232224

Bright Stars Nursery, part of Yorkshire Muslim Centre in Bland Street, maintained its Good rating in a report published on November 9. The report reads: "The warm, caring attitude of all staff helps children to feel settled and secure." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50232366

