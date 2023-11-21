Inspectors handed down some glowing ratings that painted a picture of the city's children being in the best hands.
They included a huge achievement by Broomhall Nursery School, which with its latest report on November 9 has now been rated Outstanding for over a decade.
As well as this, two Sheffield schools - Emmaus Catholic & CofE Primary and Bradway Preschool - both shook off their previous rating of Requires Improvement and have been graded Good again.
Here are all the Ofsted ratings published for Sheffield’s schools and nurseries between October 20 and November 21, 2023.
1. Bradway Pre-School - Good up from Requires Improvement
Congratulations to Bradway Preschool, Bradway Road, who have shaken off the Requires Improvement rating they got a year ago and have now been rated Good again in a report published October 27. The report reads: "Staff ensure that children feel safe and happy in their care. Children arrive with a cheerful attitude and leave their parents with ease." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50231536
2. Sheffield City's Council's Children's Services - Good
Sheffield's Children's Services - which is the council's provision for how it cares for the city's most vulnerable children - was rated Good and even Outstanding in places in a glowing report published on November 3. The service tackles everything from those in care, those at risk of harm, those exploited by gangs and those with no one to turn to. Councillor Dawn Dale, chair of the Education, Children and Families committee, said: “This is the most welcome news for us, and I congratulate everyone who had a part to play in this achievement." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50231897
3. Emmaus CofE and Catholic Primary School - Good up from Requires Improvement
Emmaus Catholic and CofE Primary School was upgraded from Requires Improvement to Good in its latest report published on November 9. Inspectors wrote: "Pupils enjoy coming to school.
They are happy and safe. Pupils behave well in lessons, around the school and at
playtimes." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50232224 Photo: google maps
4. Bright Stars Nursery - Maintained Good
Bright Stars Nursery, part of Yorkshire Muslim Centre in Bland Street, maintained its Good rating in a report published on November 9. The report reads: "The warm, caring attitude of all staff helps children to feel settled and secure." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50232366