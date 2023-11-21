2 . Sheffield City's Council's Children's Services - Good

Sheffield's Children's Services - which is the council's provision for how it cares for the city's most vulnerable children - was rated Good and even Outstanding in places in a glowing report published on November 3. The service tackles everything from those in care, those at risk of harm, those exploited by gangs and those with no one to turn to. Councillor Dawn Dale, chair of the Education, Children and Families committee, said: “This is the most welcome news for us, and I congratulate everyone who had a part to play in this achievement." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50231897