Meadowhall Road, Catch Bar Lane: Traffic delays building on Sheffield roads after crashes in two city areas
Motorists travelling on Sheffield's roads are experiencing delays this afternoon, following crashes in two areas of the city.
The first collision this afternoon (Monday, February 12, 2024), took place on Meadowhall Road in the Meadowhall area of Sheffield, with disruption linked to the crash first reported at around 3.15pm.
Reports suggest the road is partially blocked as a result of the collision, and traffic is also moving slowly, with cars moving particularly slowly in both directions on Weedon Street.
Disruption was first reported around 15 minutes later at 3.28pm for the second crash in time on Catch Bar Lane, Hillsborough.
Traffic is understood to be moving particularly slowly in both directions on Leppings Lane, following the crash.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.