A young motorcylist has been left with life changing injuries after a horrific crash on a busy Sheffield road.

The crash happened on Sunday afternoon near Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, after the 29-year-old man's motorbike was involved in a collision with a car.

Owlthorpe Greenway

Emergency services were sent to the collision on Owlthorpe Greenway, near Waterthorpe, Sheffield, just after 2pm yesterday (Sunday, February 11) following reports of the crash.

The road was closed for a period of time while police and paramedics dealt with the incident.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement today: "It is believed that the rider of a Kawasaki ZX600 collided with a black Hyundai I30.

"The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening but are life altering.

"The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their inquiry."

Officers say they are now appealing for witnesses, dashcam and information following the crash.

They want to hear from people who saw what happened or saw either vehicle prior to the collision

If you have information, et in touch online, via live chat on the South Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101 quoting incident number 511 of February 11, 2024.