Walker taken to Sheffield hospital after injuring ankle on Peak District’s popular Great Ridge
Team members of Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) rushed to the aid of a walker after they suffered an ankle injury on Sunday morning (February 11).
EMRT said they were called to assist the walker by Derbyshire Constabulary shortly after 11am. The casualty was on the Great Ridge, a popular beauty spot above Castelton that joins Mam Tor and Back Tor.
Rescue workers arrived very quickly on scene and gave the casualty pain relief before realigning and splinting the suspected fractured ankle.
The walker was then placed onto a stretcher and taken to Only Grange Farm where East Midlands Ambulance crew transported them to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital for further treatment.
EMRT is a registered charity with highly experienced volunteers that provide a search and rescue service in the Peak District.
The team works solely on donations to fund its service. To donate to EMRT, please visit: https://edalemrt.co.uk/.