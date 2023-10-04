News you can trust since 1887
McLaren: Protests as supercar factory near Sheffield axes staff

The production facility makes carbon fibre chassis for £250,000 motors

By David Walsh
Published 4th Oct 2023, 05:00 BST
A supercar factory near Sheffield has made workers redundant, sparking protests.

McLaren Automotive on the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Catcliffe has shed 17 workers after dropping a shift, it is claimed.

The firm has not confirmed to The Star how many jobs have been axed.

McLaren factory in RotherhamMcLaren factory in Rotherham
McLaren factory in Rotherham

The whistleblower said the decision over which roles were made redundant came after a five-day consultation process, which they feel was unfair.

They said: "The way 17 people were just taken into a room on Monday morning for a redundancy announcement is disgusting. Only five days’ consultation period. Some of these people have a family and a mortgage.

"Seventeen hardworking, loyal employees went to work for 6am and by 12 noon they were back home with no job.

"They had told people a couple of weeks previously when a shift was dropped that there will definitely not be any redundancies."

The McLaren Composites Technology Centre on Selden Way makes carbon fibre chassis for £250,000 cars such as the 750S and electric Artura. It was opened in 2018 by Prince William and his wife Kate and today employs 150.

A McLaren spokesman said: "We are aware of the allegations by a specific individual connected to an MCTC employee and which are wholly inaccurate.

"All the employees affected are subject to a fair, transparent, impartial process which is in-line with all relevant legal requirements."

In May 2020 McLaren Group, which is based in Woking, axed 1,200 jobs - about a quarter of its workforce - due to the pandemic.

