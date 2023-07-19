There was a party atmosphere for the prestigious event in Sheffield city centre

Scores of cyclists enjoyed traffic-free roads on a glorious summer evening of racing in Sheffield.

Youngsters, adults and pros came from all over the country to compete in the Sheffield Grand Prix on a half-mile course which featured tight bends and cobbles around the Town Hall.

But it wasn’t just about the racing - a ‘rock up and ride’ session saw people on mountain, city and cargo bikes sample the course, led by Ed Clancy, three-time Olympic cycling champion and now South Yorkshire’s Active Travel Commissioner.

The prestigious event also saw thousands of spectators and supporters pack the city centre to watch bike racing at its best. They were served by an array of food and drink vendors, while sponsors showed off their wares including McLaren - which has a factory in Rotherham - with a £200,000 supercar.

Some First Buses on Charter Row had to back up after being caught out by the road closures. Online, some complained about the inconvenience.

But Ed Clancy said active travel was “all about enabling freedom and trying to give people an alternative.”

He told The Star: “My ambition is not to make life difficult for everyone. Big picture, I think everyone agrees on the benefits of active travel in terms of health, mental health, life expectancy and reducing the burden on the NHS.”

Ed, who is from Barnsley, said leading the ‘community ride’ in his home city of Sheffield was “very special.”

The half-mile course featured tight bends and cobbles and took competitors past the Town Hall, down Surrey and Norfolk streets on to Arundel Gate before turning up Furnival Gate and back to the start on Union Street.