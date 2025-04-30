Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mystery surrounds the future of a Sheffield Steelers player who yesterday was told he would not be charged with manslaughter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Petgrave was arrested following the death of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson, who was fatally injured during a game at the Utilita Arena on October 28, 2023.

Matthew Petgrave was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter (Photo: Dean Woolley) | Dean Woolley

During the game, the blade from one of Mr Petgrave’s ice hockey skates struck Adam in the neck. Tragically, he never recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday (April 29), after being on police bail for 17 months, Mr Petgrave was told the CPS would not be bringing charges for manslaughter.

Now, the Canadian national’s future with his team is unknown. He has not played since the tragic incident.

Mr Petgrave’s solicitors, Burton Copeland, declined to comment when approached by The Star, saying neither they nor Matthew had a comment to make “at this stage.”

Sheffield Steelers also declined to comment, and directed The Star to a statement by the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans look at floral tributes outside the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, ahead of a memorial for Nottingham Panthers' ice hockey player Adam Johnson. Adam Johnson died after sustaining an injury during a Challenge Cup match with Sheffield Steelers last Saturday. (Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

The EIHL statement reads: “We note the recent update from South Yorkshire police that no charges will be bought against Matt Petgrave following the death of Adam Johnson in October 2023 .

"Our thoughts remain with everyone involved in the accident, and player safety and welfare remains our top priority."

Similarly, there has been no statement on Mr Petgrave’s Crowdjustice.com page, which he launched in December in a public appeal for help with his legal costs.

In the launch in December, Mr Petgrave revealed he had been unable to work since his arrest, and that his UK visa had expired while on police bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ice hockey world has been rocked by the tragic death of Adam Johnson. Picture: Getty Images

In an update in February, his partner Chloe thanked the public for their support during “the most painful and overwhelming period of our lives” and wrote: “No one should have their rights stripped away while facing an ongoing investigation, especially when no charges have been brought. Yet, Matthew remains unable to work, support himself, or even return home.”

On Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police revealed their investigation had included seeking the help of ice hockey experts in the US over the incident.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Michael Quinn said on Tuesday: “This was a shocking and deeply upsetting incident. The CPS and South Yorkshire Police have worked closely together to determine whether any criminal charges should be brought against the other ice hockey player involved.

“Following a thorough police investigation and a comprehensive review of all the evidence by the CPS, we have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offence and so there will not be a prosecution. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Johnson’s death was mourned by the international ice hockey community. Following his death, neck guards are now compulsory in the Elite League and all levels of ice hockey in the UK and a number of other countries.

In January last year, Sheffield's senior coroner, Tanyka Rawden, suspended Adam’s inquest until the conclusion of the police investigation. It is now likely to proceed within the next 12 months.

In the interim, Ms Rawden issued a Prevention of Future Deaths Report to Ice Hockey UK and the English Ice Hockey Association about the use of neck guards in the sport.

In the report, the coroner said she was "sufficiently concerned that deaths may occur in the future if neck guards or protectors are not worn", with the bodies given 56 days to say what action had been taken - or why action had not been taken.