Masked men hunted after house raid in Barnsley

Three masked men who forced entry to a house in Barnsley are being hunted by the police.

The trio struck in Laithes Lane, Athersley, just after midnight on Sunday, January 21, but left the house empty-handed after being disturbed by the occupants.

South Yorkshire Police said one of the raiders was carrying a homemade plasterer's pointing tool.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "No one was injured in the incident although the occupants were understandably left shaken and upset."

The raiders were all white, with one wearing a distinctive burgundy tracksuit and white trainers at the time.

Another wore a black puffer coat, blue Adidas tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.

The third wore blue trainers, a back Adidas tracksuit top and grey jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.