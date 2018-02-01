Man still wanted over stabbings in Sheffield

Detectives are still trying to trace a man over a number of stabbings in Sheffield two days before Christmas.

A CCTV image of the man has been circulated in the hope that he is recognised, with detectives believing that he may hold vital information about an incident in the Wicker area.

Police officers were called out in the early hours of Saturday, December 23 after four men suffered stab wounds in an attack in Walker Street, off the Wicker.

The attack is believed to have been connected to an earlier incident at Niche nightclub on the same street.

On Tuesday night, Negus Nelson, 28, of Carwood Road, Burngreave, was charged with violent disorder over the incident.

He was granted bail after he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

Roemol Taylor, 19, of Scott Road, Pitsmoor and Torrington Smith, 28, of Marys Walk, near Park Hill, are also charged with violent disorder.

Taylor is also accused of possession of an offensive weapon.

They have both been remanded in custody pending their next court hearing.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.