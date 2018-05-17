Masked attackers jump from car and assault man in Sheffield street

Two masked attackers jumped from a car and assaulted a man they spotted in a Sheffield street.

South Yorkshire Police said the culprits jumped out of a car in Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, and kicked and punched a man to the ground.

An investigation into the incident at 9pm yesterday is now under way.

A force spokesman said: "Two masked offenders got out of vehicle on Ellesmere Road and attacked a male - kicking and punching him to ground.

"Luckily the victim manged to regain his footing and make good his escape."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.