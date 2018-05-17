Man made threats to kill in Sheffield

A man with a knife made threats to kill after turning up at a house in Sheffield and threatening one of the occupants.

South Yorkshire Police said the incident in Wensley Street Street, Fir Vale, occurred at 4.45pm yesterday

An investigation has been launched.

A police spokesman said: "A lone male offender armed with large knife attended at an address on Wensley Street and made threats to one of the occupants."