Two arrested over road rage attack in Sheffield

Two arrests were made over a road rage attack in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called out after violence flared following a collision on Popple Street, Page Hall, earlier this week.
A force spokesman said they are investigating reports that the occupant of one of the cars involved in the crash 'attacked the driver' of the other.
An investigation is under way.