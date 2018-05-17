Two arrested over road rage attack in Sheffield

Two arrests were made over a road rage attack in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called out after violence flared following a collision on Popple Street, Page Hall, earlier this week.

A force spokesman said they are investigating reports that the occupant of one of the cars involved in the crash 'attacked the driver' of the other.

An investigation is under way.