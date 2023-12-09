If she breaches the order, police said, she faces up to five years in prison

A prolific shoplifter has been banned from stores in Sheffield.

Maryann Cawley committed 30 shoplifting offences in the south west area of the city, South Yorkshire Police said.

Maryann Cawley, 37, of Batemoor Road, Sheffield, has been issued with a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning her from entering a number of stores in the city

The 37-year-old, of Batemoor Road, Sheffield, also failed to comply with a community order, resisted arrest and failed to surrender to custody at an appointed time. She appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 5, when she was given a 20-week suspended sentence, ordered to complete a rehabilitation activity and made the subject of a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Under the CBO, she is banned from entering Sainsbury’s on Bradway Road; Morrisons Daily on Lowedges Road; any retail premises at St James’ Park, Bocham Parkway; and Heron Foods, at Jordanthorpe Centre.

If she is caught breaching the terms of the order, police said, she faces a prison sentence of up to five years.

Police Constable Wayne Betts said: "If you see Cawley in any of these premises, we please ask that you report it to us via 101.

"CBOs are one of the options available to us when it comes to dealing with people engaging in repeated anti-social behaviour.

"The punishment for a breach is up to five years in prison or an unlimited fine (or both) if you’re 18 or over.

"It is unfair not only to the members of staff who must deal with shoplifters, but also to the community.