The assault is reported to have taken place before a Sheffield United vs Manchester City football match.

Police officers in Sheffield have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault.

It is reported that on Sunday, August 27, at 1.30pm, a man was punched in the face as he left the underpass going under St Mary's Gate roundabout towards Bramall Lane.

The victim, who was with a friend at the time and was heading to a football match between Sheffield United and Man City, was knocked unconscious and suffered a head injury as well as a broken ankle.

South Yorkshire Police has carried out a number of enquiries, including extensive CCTV enquiries in the area since the incident was reported.

Officers are now keen to identify the man in the image as they feel he may be able to assist with enquiries.

He has been described as a white man in his 40s, with short hair that is half grey and half black and some stubble. He is also thought to be around 6ft 3ins tall and of a medium build.

It is believed he is a Sheffield United supporter and was wearing a green or khaki-coloured soft shell style jacket.

If you can help police identify this man, you can pass on information via South Yorkshire Police’s new online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 233 of August 27 2023 when you get in touch.

You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.