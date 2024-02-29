Sheffield childcare: Nursery boss warns sector is in 'crisis' after years of 'gross underfunding'
A Sheffield nursery boss has warned that childcare providers will continue to close "left, right and centre" unless the years of "gross underfunding" is addressed.
For the first time, latest Ofsted figures have shown the amount of nurseries in Sheffield closing has surpassed those opening as the industry has continued to battle against underfunding, rising costs and declining staff retention.
Dr Sipra Deb, managing director of eight nurseries, including Sheffield’s Seeds to Stars Nursery and Frecheville Children’s Nursery, described the sector as "undervalued", leaving nursery owners questioning "how can we survive?".
In Sheffield, a total of 177 childcare providers on non-domestic premises, such as nurseries and pre-schools, closed between August 2014 and August 2023, Ofsted data has revealed.
Private nurseries receive funding through fees paid by parents, and through Government funding of the "free early education". The Department for Education provides guidance for the allocation of this funding, but it is local authorities, such as Sheffield City Council, that decide the final rates of these 'free' hours.
These rates are worked out according to the Early Years National Funding Formula (EYNFF), and then paid directly to the provider by their local authority. However this rate is often significantly lower than the costs to run the business, meaning that providers have to increase private fees and charge for extras such as meals just to break even.
Dr Deb said: "We're literally firefighting, working out where the next penny comes from, which bill we've got to pay and which staff member hasn't come in. It’s not been an easy ride. I can’t seem to see a gap where I think things are actually getting better."
Dr Deb opened her first nursery in 2017 during a time in which she said the sector was experiencing "gross underfunding", with childcare funding rates that "didn’t necessarily translate to the cost of delivery".
She said that the knock on effect from that is that, despite years of studying, staff in childcare are generally paid minimum wage "because there just isn’t the money there".
Across her eight nurseries, Dr Deb says she is currently looking to recruit around 15 people - but while one vacancy used to see "80 to 90 applicants", she now receives between three and zero. Some of those who apply are often not qualified.
She said: "Those who are in childcare are really passionate and have chosen this as a career. It's not just a wage for us, it's a career that we've actively chosen to be in. But these are also people who are wanting to have families, settle down and be able to afford a mortgage.
"There is no incentive, and providers are finding themselves in a very, very difficult position where they’re not able to pay the going rate that staff deserve. Hence, people have left the sector.
"We now have a situation where we have a massive imbalance of being able to try and recruit in order to fill the gaps, so even nurseries that may have spaces cannot fill them as they do not have the staffing."
While there have been a number of closures of childcare providers in Sheffield over the last six years, data has shown that the number of places at non-domestic premises has increased by 9.7 per cent to 9,100 places between August 31, 2016 and August 31, 2023.
But the Government’s new initiatives of expanding 15 hours of free childcare to two-year-olds as of April 2024, and then nine-month-olds in September, is likely to see an increase in demand for childcare.
Dr Deb does not believe that it will be feasible in the current conditions of the sector. She said: "The truth of the matter is there are not enough settings and not enough places to be able to take the increase in uptake of the funding.
"It is well known and documented that ages zero to five is probably the most important stage of development in a person's life, and we are at the forefront of that - and this sector is in crisis.
"I feel like nursery owners do need their voices heard. We are just trying to help, we are here providing a service for what is your most precious possession."
The Department for Education and Sheffield City Council have been contacted for comment.