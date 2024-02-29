Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield criminal who assaulted and threatened a woman, whilst on bail for brandishing a machete on a city street, has been put behind bars.

Prolific offender Richard Dewsnap carried out his latest crime spree between May and August 2023, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Caroline Abraham, prosecuting, said Dewsnap carried out the first offence at just after 4pm on May 27, when 'armed officers' were called out to Herries Road in the Fir Vale area of Sheffield.

Ms Abraham told a hearing held on February 27, 2024 that the armed officers had been dispatched, after the police received reports that the 'defendant was described as being topless' and having a knife believed to be a machete 'tucked into the waistband of his trousers'.

Dewsnap, of Herries Road, Fir Vale, Sheffield, was reportedly heard shouting out, and asking if anyone wanted to buy the machete.

"Officers were able to locate the defendant at Singh’s Premier Store…the defendant was described as being verbally abusive,” Ms Abraham said.

She added: "Staff at the shop confirmed he attended with a machete."

A search was subsequently conducted but the knife was never recovered, the court heard.

Dewsnap, aged 39, was taken to Shepcote Lane police station following the incident, but was released on bail.

Police officers were called out to another incident involving Dewsnap just five weeks later, on July 2, Ms Abraham said, after an abandoned call was made to the emergency service, 'during which arguing could be heard between a man and a woman'.

"The complainant said the defendant attended at her address, forced his way in and threatened to burn it down," Ms Abraham said.

Officers dispatched to the scene noted that she seemed 'upset and frightened'.

Another 999 call was made to the police at around 4pm on August 28, after Dewsnap returned to the complainant’s home.

Ms Abraham said: "She described returning to her address to find the defendant in her living room. An argument started. The defendant grabbed her by the face with both hands."

The complainant took an opportunity to escape when Dewsnap went to put his dog outside, but he dragged her back into the property.

"She sustained a small cut to her lip," Ms Abraham told the court, adding that Dewsnap fled the scene but handed himself in to the police the following day.

Dewsnap has a criminal record of 76 previous offences from 39 convictions.

At the time of the most recent set of offences, Dewsnap was subject to a sentence of eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, for two offences of racially aggravated assault after being sentenced in December 2022, the court heard.

Dewsnap was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, offences of possessing a knife in a public place; threatening to destroy property, assault by beating, commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order and failure to surrender to bail at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Richard Adams, said the fact the complainant has not requested a restraining order, or cooperated with the proceedings against Dewsnap, should be held in his favour.

Richard Dewsnap was jailed for 11 months during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on February 27, 2024

Mr Adams said Dewsnap has been on remand in prison since August 2023, and has therefore served the equivalent of a 12 month sentence.

He suggested the stable accommodation Dewsnap has managed to obtain on Herries Road would be at risk should his time in prison extend much further.