Man's scooter stolen on first day in new job in Sheffield

A man’s scooter was stolen from Sheffield on his first day in his new job.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 07:25 am
Updated Thursday, 17th October 2019, 07:26 am

His red Honda PCX 125 was stolen from Granville Road, Norfolk Park, between 1pm and 3pm on Monday after he parked it up outside his new place of work.

In a Facebook post about the theft, the man’s sister said: “My brother was at his first day in a new job, where he sometimes will need to work short notice.“Yes it's insured, but many insurers are reluctant to cover theft with a reasonable excess. The excess alone is £800.

A scooter was stolen from Granville Road, Sheffield, on Monday

“He had a heavy duty lock and thinks power tools were used to cut the chain.”

She added: “He got made redundant in June and had been looking for work since.

“He finally got a break and started a new job and this happens on his first day.”

The scooter’s registration number is YO19 ZBZ.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.