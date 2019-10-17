Man's scooter stolen on first day in new job in Sheffield
A man’s scooter was stolen from Sheffield on his first day in his new job.
His red Honda PCX 125 was stolen from Granville Road, Norfolk Park, between 1pm and 3pm on Monday after he parked it up outside his new place of work.
In a Facebook post about the theft, the man’s sister said: “My brother was at his first day in a new job, where he sometimes will need to work short notice.“Yes it's insured, but many insurers are reluctant to cover theft with a reasonable excess. The excess alone is £800.
“He had a heavy duty lock and thinks power tools were used to cut the chain.”
She added: “He got made redundant in June and had been looking for work since.
“He finally got a break and started a new job and this happens on his first day.”
The scooter’s registration number is YO19 ZBZ.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.