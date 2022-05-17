An ambulance was called out to Manchester Road at 8.25am today after the incident, which happened close to Lydgate Junior School’s entrance, and near the playing fields used by many pupils to access Tapton and King Edward VII lower school.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement this afternoon: “We received an emergency call at 8.25am this morning to reports of a collision between a car and child on Manchester Road near Lydgate Junior School in Sheffield.

The scene of the collision on Manchester Road, Crosspool, Sheffield, this morning, where a child was put into an ambulance after a collision with a car

"An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”

They confirmed it was the child who was hurt.

Lydgate said none of their pupils were involved in the collision.

South Yorkshire Police said they were not called to the scene.