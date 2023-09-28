John Burkhill opted not to receive an award from the Prime Minister in person because he had already made plans at Moor Market.

Sheffield's 'man with a pram' John Burkhill BEM demonstrated his dedication to the city once again today, when he shunned the chance to receive an award from the Prime Minister in person in order to keep plans on the Moor Market.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak chose 84-year-old John as a recipient of his Points of Light Award after the kind-hearted pensioner succeeded in his target of raising over £1million for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of his late wife and daughter.

John could have gone to receive the award, the purpose of which is to recognise outstanding individual volunteers, in person from the Prime Minister; but he instead chose to keep the plans he had already made with his regulars at Sheffield's Moor Market.

Commenting on receiving the honour of a Points of Light Award, John said: “To receive this Point of Light Award is truly humbling and a real honour. Like every single award I get honoured with, it’s for the people of Sheffield and everyone who has put money in my bucket to help people living with and affected by cancer.”

John Burkhill chose to dedicate himself to raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support, in the hope of helping others affected by cancer, after his daughter died suddenly in 1991, followed a year later by his wife.

When John originally started fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support, he set himself the goal of raising £250,000, but that soon changed and he reached £1 million in May 2023, which he has since surpassed by almost £60,000 and he has vowed to continue fundraising for the charity.

Over the last five decades, John has competed in 1,043 races across the UK, including the London marathon numerous times, all while pushing his daughter’s pram and raising money for the charity.

John’s award coincides with the Macmillan Coffee Morning, Macmillan Cancer Support’s biggest fundraising event, which has taken place every year since 1990. On this day, people across the UK host and attend Coffee Mornings, with donations received going towards Macmillan Cancer Support services.

Claire Rowney, Executive Director of Fundraising, Marketing & Innovation at Macmillan Cancer Support said: “We are thrilled for John who fully deserves this award and all the recognition that comes his way.

"He is a true beacon of inspiration who lights up the streets of Sheffield every day and every race he partakes in. To raise more than a million pounds for Macmillan is astonishing and we couldn’t support people living with cancer if it wasn’t for wonderful fundraisers like John.”

John is the 2153rd recipient of the Points of Light award, which was first launched in April 2014 to recognise outstanding individuals making a positive change within their community and inspiring others.

Each weekday, someone, somewhere in the country is selected to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements.