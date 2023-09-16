After winning the Fundraiser of the Year award from ITV Calendar North, John will be representing the region at the national finals.

After raising more than £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support, Sheffield legend John Burkhill has been named as a finalist in the Daily Mirror ‘Pride of Britain’ awards.

John, 84, has been raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support for more than 16 years in memory of his wife, June, who he lost to cancer, by walking the streets of Sheffield daily while pushing his late daughter’s pram.

He will be going to London to represent the region after winning the ‘Fundraiser of the Year’ award from ITV Calendar on Thursday, September 14, meaning he is shortlisted for the national award.

Hannah Lumb-Smith, Macmillan’s Fundraising Manager, said: “Whilst he doesn’t do what he does for the awards, he absolutely deserves all the accolades that come his way.

“Having reached his ‘magic million target for Macmillan in May, he is determined to continue his fundraising because the needs of people living with and affected by cancer are so important to John.”

John also serves as a listening ear while collecting his donations, referring people to the Macmillan Support Line, where they can get expert financial, emotional or practical advice if they are affected by cancer.