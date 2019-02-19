A man with distinctive bulldog tattoos is still wanted by South Yorkshire Police over attacks in Barnsley last month.

Officers searching for 31-year-old John Colin Maude released his photograph and description earlier this month and revealed that he is wanted for questioning over assaults in Darton.

John Maude

They have renewed their appeal for information this week.

John is believed to frequent the Barnsley, Wakefield and Leeds areas and may have travelled into West Yorkshire.

He has a number of tattoos, including a bulldog and a tiger on his left arm, a bulldog and the letters ‘LUFC’ on his right arm and a bulldog on his right leg.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 14/18769/19.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.