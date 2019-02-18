Sheffield’s Cocoon nightclub ‘under review’ as two men remain in hospital following fight

A review of Sheffield’s Cocoon nightclub is believed to be underway after two men were seriously wounded at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the city centre venue on Rockingham Street during the early hours of Sunday, following what police described as an ‘altercation’.

Emergency services outside Cocoon in Sheffield city centre after one man was stabbed in the hand and two others were seriously injured (pic: Nicholas Alexander)

Two men in their 20s were found with ‘puncture wounds’ and taken to hospital, where police said they remained this afternoon in a stable condition.

A 23-year-old man was also taken to hospital after being stabbed in the hand, but he was not seriously injured and was discharged that morning.

Police today said no one had yet been arrested but the investigation was continuing and detectives remained keen to speak to any witnesses.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police added: “In terms of licensing, we understand a review of the premises is now underway.”

The Star has contacted Sheffield Council and Cocoon, neither of which has yet responded.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information, is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident number 184 of February 17. You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.