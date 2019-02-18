Two men jailed for violent robberies on the streets of Sheffield

Two men from Sheffield have been jailed for separate robbery incidents in the city.

On Wednesday 13 February, Nathan Jones, 31, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court where he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Nathan Jone (left) and Adrian Willis (right)

Jones, formerly of Bowden Wood Close Sheffield, pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, possession of a bladed article and perverting the course of justice.

For robbery, he received a six year and three month prison sentence. For possession of a bladed article, he received a 16-month jail term (to run alongside the robbery sentence). He was also jailed for nine months for perverting the course of justice, which will run after his robbery sentence has concluded.

At around 11.20pm on Sunday 26 August 2018, police were called to the South Street area of Sheffield, near to Park Hill flats, following reports a man had been robbed.

The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered slash injuries to his head that required hospital treatment.

Also appearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday 13 February was 31-year-old Adrian Willis, who was sentenced to six years in prison for robbery.

Willis, formerly of Totley Brook Close, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to robbery at an earlier hearing.

On Thursday 19 July 2018, Willis got onto a bus outside the Tesco at Savile Street. He approached a 50-year-old man and his girlfriend, claiming they owed him money. He then assaulted the 50-year-old man, punching him in the face.

Willis got off the bus in the Darnall area and fled.

Detective Sergeant Wayne Price said: “Jones and Willis have each received custodial sentences for their crimes after admitting them before the courts.

“Both subjected their victims to violence, and in Jones’ case he used a knife, to inflict injury and cause fear and intimidation.

“This is unacceptable and the swift work of our detectives working on each matter has ensured that these men are now behind bars.”