Man wanted over burglary, drug and driving offences in Sheffield

Police officers are appealing for help in tracing a man wanted over an aggravated burglary, drug and driving offences in Sheffield.

Tariq Azimeh, aged 22, from Burngreave, is believed to hold vital information about driving offences and an aggravated burglary in Burngreave reported in January 2018.

He is also wanted for failing to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in connection with drugs offences in February 2018.

Tariq is known to frequent the Burngreave area.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone with information about Tariq’s whereabouts is asked not to approach him but to contact the police on 101."

Quoting reference number 14/15964/18.