Police vow to raid more homes as part of murder probe in Sheffield

More homes are due to be raided today as part of the police probe into the murder of a young dad stabbed to death in a Sheffield street.

A 24-year-old man from Pitsmoor was arrested this morning after officers searched a number of houses in a series of coordinated raids following the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Jarvin Blake in Burngreave last week.

Further raids are planned today.

Jarvin, from Gleadless, was stabbed to death at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street last Thursday afternoon.

The dad-of-three's friend, a 23-year-old man, was seriously injured in the same attack. He was discharged from hospital over the weekend after treatment.

The knife attack is being treated as 'targeted'.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A 24-year-old man has today been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a Sheffield father-of-three.

"The man, from Pitsmoor, was arrested this morning following a series of warrants carried out in connection to the death of Jarvin Blake.

"He was also arrested on suspicion of attempted section 18 wounding and perverting the course of justice. He remains in police custody.

"Jarvin Blake, 22, was fatally stabbed during an incident in the Burngreave area of Sheffield just after 3pm on Thursday.

"A 23-year-old man also injured during the incident, is now in a stable condition.

"Enquiries are ongoing and further warrants will be carried out throughout the day."

Anyone with information should call the major incident team on 01709 443528 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.