Thief with knife disarmed by member of public in Sheffield shop

A thief who used a knife to threaten staff in a Sheffield shop was disarmed by a member of the public.

The crook produced a knife when he was challenged by members of staff as he attempted to steal a bottle of cider from a shop on Margetson Crescent, Parson Cross, at 1.15pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said a member of the public intervened and managed to disarm the thief, before he fled with the cider.

A force spokesman said: "A lone offender entered a shop premise on Margetson Crescent and on helping themselves to a bottle of cider, they attempted to leave the store.

"On being challenged by staff, a knife was produced and threats made.

"A member of the public intervened and disarmed the offender, who then left with their cider. No one was injured."