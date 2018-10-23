Man wanted over assault and burglaries in Barnsley

A police hunt is underway for a man wanted over an assault and two burglaries in Barnsley.

Kevin Kilner

Kevin Kilner, aged 37, was due in court over the offences but failed to turn up.

Police officers now want to speak to anyone who has seen or heard from Kilner or who knows where he might be.

Kilner, of no fixed abode, is known to move around the Barnsley area.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 211 of October 19.