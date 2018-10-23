Crimestoppers rewards available for information on two Sheffield men wanted over murders

Crimestoppers is offering two rewards of £5,000 for information leading to the arrests of two Sheffield men wanted over murders.

The charity put up its latest reward yesterday in a bid to help detectives investigating the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett, who was stabbed to death in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, in August.

Do you know where these men are?

Detectives want to trace Ahmed Farrah, 29, who they believe could hold vital information about the killing.

Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and has links to Broomhall, is said to know he is wanted and is deliberately evading arrest.

A warning has been issued that anyone found shielding him faces prosecution.

Four arrests have been made so far over Kavan’s death but nobody has yet been charged.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

They have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

In August, Crimestoppers put up another £5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Sheffield man Abdi Ali, who is wanted over a murder in Cleethorpes.

The 28-year-old is wanted for questioning over the murder of Shaun Lyall, 47, who was brutally attacked in his home in July.

Detectives believe that Shaun, from Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, was attacked by a number of people using a range of weapons.

His death is believed to have been drug related.

Ali, who was born in Somalia but moved to Sheffield as a child and spent most of his life there before moving to Cleethorpes, is believed to hold vital information.

He has been described by detectives as a ‘significant suspect’ and ‘dangerous’.

Known as ‘Madman,’ ‘Madders’ and ‘Gulaid’, Ali is thought to have connections in the Pitsmoor and Shirecliffe areas of Sheffield as well as relatives in London.

He has a gold front tooth, which detectives believe could have been removed to disguise his appearance.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.