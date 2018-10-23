Annual crackdown on anti-social behaviour over Halloween and Bonfire Night launched in South Yorkshire

An annual police and fire service operation to tackle anti-social behaviour over Halloween and Bonfire Night has been launched.

Police patrols will be stepped up across the county for the annual ‘Dark Nights’ operation, with reports of anti-social behaviour traditionally peaking at this time of year.

Safety advice will be issued around the sale and use of fireworks and children will be warned about the potentially fatal consequences of starting fires and playing with fireworks.

Superintendent Colin McFarlane, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Bonfire Night and Halloween are events celebrated by all ages and whilst we want them to be enjoyed by all, it is important that members of the public act both safely and responsibly.

“Our priority remains keeping everyone safe and we will be working with our colleagues from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, to educate everyone around the dangers of firework misuse and how issues or concerns around Bonfire Night, Halloween and ‘mischief night’, can be reported.

“There are lots of safety precautions everyone can take to prevent Halloween and Bonfire night from being remembered for all of the wrong reasons. For example, please make sure that you don’t leave rubbish or old furniture lying around – instead, store it securely behind a locked gate or away from your home.

“You can also ensure your wheelie bin is off the street after collection day and is secure within the boundary of your property. This will help to prevent these items from being used for small fires, which could spread quickly and put the lives of those you love most at risk.

“I hope everyone, whatever their plans are for the celebrations, are thoroughly and safely enjoyed and I would urge anyone with concerns about firework misuse to report it.”