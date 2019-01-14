Man wanted by South Yorkshire Police over violent crime 

Have your say

A man is wanted by South Yorkshire Police over a ‘violent crime’ in Barnsley

Alan Tyson, aged 36, is wanted for questioning over an incident in which violence flared in Barnsley in December last year.

Alan Tyson

He is also believed to hold vital information about offences of harassment, assault and public order.

Tyson, who also uses the names Alan Guthrie and Alan Guthrey, frequents the Goldthorpe area of Barnsley.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should dial 999.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote reference number 14/187762/18.