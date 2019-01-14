Flowers, photos and candles left at crash scene following death of Barnsley girl, 16

Have your say

Flowers, photographs and candles have been left at the scene of a collision in which a 16-year-old Barnsley girl died.

The teenager, named locally as Macey-Jay Frudd, died when the car she was a passenger in crashed into a tree in the early hours of yesterday.

Flowers at the scene of a fatal crash on Broadway in Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police said the silver Vauxhall Astra was travelling along Broadway, towards Dodworth Road, when it crashed at 1.40am.

Macey-Jay was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others in the car at the time of the collision were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police officers investigating the incident want to hear from witnesses.

Among a number tributes left at the crash scene is one in which two friends said they were ‘absolutely devastated’ at Macey-Jay’s death.

They said they have ‘so many good memories’ of their time with the teenager, who they described as an ‘amazing girl with a heart of gold’.

Another tribute left at the crash scene says Macey-Jay will be ‘missed by many’.

Other tributes to the popular teenager have also been paid online.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the collision should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 94 of January 13.