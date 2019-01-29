Concerns grow for missing Rotherham woman not seen for a month

Detectives say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Rotherham woman who has not been seen for more than a month.

Temporary Supt Iain Chorlton said a team of around 30 officers and detectives were working to find 38-year-old Alena Grlakova.

Alena was last seen leaving the Travellers Inn, in Parkgate, Rotherham, at around 6.30pm on December 26, 2018.

Speaking at a press conference at the pub, Temp Supt Chorlton said: “We are conducting a missing person enquiry into the circumstances of the disappearance of Alena Grlakova.

“She was reported to South Yorkshire Police as missing on January 15 but the last known sighting was here in the Travellers Inn on December 26.

“She entered the pub at around 6.30pm and sat a table and was joined by an unknown stocky man.”

Temp Supt Chorlton said she had a chat with the man for around 20 minutes before leaving the pub but it was ‘unclear’ whether they left together.

He said Alena was from Slovakia and was reported missing by her family there as she was due to return home.

Temp Supt Chorlton said: “Alena lives a chaotic lifestyle which brings implications and that’s causing us concern.

“We are very concerned – it’s been more than a month now since we have seen this woman and her family in Slovakia are very concerned.”

Temp Supt Chorlton asked anyone who was in the Travellers Inn on Boxing Day or has seen Alena to get in touch.

He added: “Did you see a stocky white man meeting with Alena Did you see her leave and what do you know about her? Or have you seen her since? If so please get in touch.”

Temp Supt Chorlton said there was no link between Alena and missing Sheffield teenager Pamela Horvathova, who has not been seen since December 19.

Anyone with any information should call police the incident room on 01709 443540.