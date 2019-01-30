Police probe launched after two robberies in Sheffield which could be linked

Have your say

Detectives investigating two robberies in Sheffield in the space of 45 minutes believe the incidents could be linked.

The first robbery took place outside the Royal Bank of Scotland on Church Street – near the Cathedral tram stops – at around 9.45am yesterday.

A police probe is under way into two robberies in Sheffield yesterday, including one at the Royal Bank of Scotland in Sheffield

At 10.30am South Yorkshire Police received a report of a second robbery in Smelter Wood Road, Stradbroke.

The robbery outside the bank led to the closure of the branch for a number of hours while enquiries were carried out at the crime scene.

No other details about the robberies have yet been released by the police other than that no arrests have been made.

Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a 2004 Suzuki GSXR used in two robberies in Sheffield that day.

The bike had black wheels and a white seat.

The force urged anyone who spotted the bike not to approach those with it, but to dial 999.

A photograph of a bike similar to the one used was released by the police.

It has not been revealed whether the appeal is linked to the robberies outside the bank and in Stradbroke.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.