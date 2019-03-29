Have your say

A man is wanted by the police over a serious attack at a Sheffield nightclub.

Nathanial Brown, aged 30, from Sheffield, is believed to hold vital information over an assault at Cocoon Nightclub on Saturday, December 15.

He is 5ft 6ins and has two tattoos - one on his right arm reading ‘Work like a slave now to live like a king later’ and ‘RIP Bret’ on his left.

He is known to frequent Ecclesall Road, the city centre and Darnall.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.