Motorist tested positive for cannabis behind wheel of car in Rotherham

A motorist tested positive for cannabis after being stopped by police while driving around Rotherham.

The man was stopped by officers in Eastwood after a police pursuit and he provided a positive drug test for cannabis.

A man failed a roadside drug test in Eastwood, Rotherham

He was arrested for drug driving as well as driving without insurance and without a licence.

His Ford Focus was seized.