Man threatened with knife at bus stop in Sheffield

A man was threatened with a knife at a bus stop in Sheffield.
He was threatened on Addison Road, Firth Park, just before 1.30pm on Wednesday, May 9.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A lone male stood at the bus stop on Addison Road had a knife pulled on him by a single male offender.
"Threats of violence offered should the victim not hand over cash.
"Obviously fearful the victim handed the offender £30.
"No injuries sustained."
