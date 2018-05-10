Knife found in alleyway on Sheffield street

This discarded knife has been handed to the police after it was found in an alleyway on a Sheffield street.

It was found by a member of the public in Penrith Road, Shirecliffe, earlier this week.

REVEALED: Sheffield’s worst hotspots for violent crimes and sexual offences

CRIME: Sheffield man wanted over violent robbery



A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "This nasty implement was found by a member of the public in an alleyway.

"It's now in police possession and can no longer be a threat to the public."

POLICE: Detective pleased at increased prison sentence for dad who tried to kill four children in South Yorkshire