Man threatened Sheffield shop staff in attempted robbery
A man is wanted by the police over an attempted shop robbery in Sheffield in which he threatened staff.
Monday, 28th October 2019, 1:26 pm
He struck at Spar on Suffolk Road in the city centre at around 2.20pm on Saturday, October 5.
South Yorkshire Police said he attempted to take money from the till and when he was prevented from doing so by the cashier he threatened members of staff. A CCTV image has been released of a man believed to hold vital information about the incident. Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/150843/19.