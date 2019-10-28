Do you know this man?

South Yorkshire Police said he attempted to take money from the till and when he was prevented from doing so by the cashier he threatened members of staff. A CCTV image has been released of a man believed to hold vital information about the incident. Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/150843/19.