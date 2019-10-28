Man found with severe head injuries in Barnsley street
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being found with severe head injuries in a Barnsley street.
The 69-year-old was found in Cope Street, Worsbrough Common, at around 7am yesterday.
He was taken to hospital, where he remains today.
Two men, aged 26 and 30 and both from Barnsley, have arrested on suspicion of assault. South Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly how the man suffered his injuries and officers would like to speak to anyone with information."They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Cope Street area."
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 337 of October 27.