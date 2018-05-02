Gunman on the run after shooting man and woman in Sheffield

A gunman who shot a man and woman in Sheffield one week ago today has not yet been identified.

He opened fire at a group of people on a footpath between Crown Place and Blackwell Place, off Duke Street, at 9.45pm last Wednesday.

A 19-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were injured in the attack, close to the Park Hill flats complex.

Neither suffered life threatening injuries but both required hospital treatment.

The shooting is being treated as a 'targeted attack' but detectives have not released any other details.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 08000 555111, quoting incident number 983 of April 25.