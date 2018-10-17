Man still fighting for life after attack in Doncaster town centre

A man is still fighting for life this morning after he was attacked in Doncaster town centre.

The 43-year-old was seriously injured in an attack in Prince's Street at around 3.05am on Sunday, October 14.

A man was seriously injured in Prince's Street, Doncaster, last weekend

CRIME: Second man charged over armed robbery at Rotherham post office

South Yorkshire Police said the incident happened near to a taxi rank outside the Iceland store.

POLICE: Man in critical condition after attack in Barnsley

Detective Sergeant Claire Moss, leading the investigation, said: “The victim is still gravely ill in hospital.”

COURT: Jailed Sheffield man appeals against sentence for anti-fracking protest

The victim’s family from Lithuania has travelled to Doncaster to be by his bedside.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 183 of October 14.