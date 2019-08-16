Man steals cash from Sheffield woman, 85, after tricking his way into victim's house
A man is being hunted by the police after tricking his way into a pensioner’s home.
He called at the home of an 85-year-old woman in Herries Road, Shirecliffe, at around 6.30am on Tuesday, August 13, claiming his son had thrown something into her garden. CRIME: Police re-release CCTV footage of man wanted over Sheffield murderAs his elderly victim showed him into her garden, the man is said to have ‘changed his mind and left the property’. READ MORE: Man hunted over robbery of victim, 82, in Doncaster streetLater that day the woman noticed that her handbag and an amount of cash was missing. LATEST: Police re-release CCTV footage of man wanted over Sheffield murderAnyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 14/123367/19.