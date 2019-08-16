Man hunted over robbery of victim, 82, in Doncaster street

A police search is under way for a man who robbed an 82-year-old in a Doncaster street.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 16 August, 2019, 12:26

He struck as his victim was walking away from Finningley Post Office, Finningley, at around 4pm on Monday, August 12.

CRIME: Police officer 'murdered' while performing his duties

South Yorkshire Police said the robber was holding ‘a spike like weapon’.

Finningley Post Office, Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter

LATEST: Man arrested over arson attack at Sheffield house

He demanded the victim’s bag and fled the scene in a red Volkswagen, which headed off along Station Road, Blaxton.

Read More

Read More
Police re-release CCTV footage of man wanted over Sheffield murder