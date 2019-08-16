Man hunted over robbery of victim, 82, in Doncaster street
A police search is under way for a man who robbed an 82-year-old in a Doncaster street.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 16 August, 2019, 12:26
He struck as his victim was walking away from Finningley Post Office, Finningley, at around 4pm on Monday, August 12.
South Yorkshire Police said the robber was holding ‘a spike like weapon’.
He demanded the victim’s bag and fled the scene in a red Volkswagen, which headed off along Station Road, Blaxton.