Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was stabbed to death during a disturbance close to Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, one year ago this week.

To mark the anniversary of the death on Wednesday, the detective leading the police probe re-visited the murder scene and appealed for those with information on the killing to come forward.

The force has also now re-released CCTV footage of a man they believe could hold vital information about the murder.

Detectives want to trace 30-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is also known as ‘Reggie’ and has links to Broomhall.

He was treated for facial injuries at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital’s minor injuries clinic on the night Kavan was attacked.

Farrah returned to the hospital the following morning then left Sheffield and was last seen in Cardiff, where the trail ran cold.

Detectives believe it is possible that Farrah may have fled the county.

A £5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest is available from Crimestoppers.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore said: “One year on and our efforts to find Farrah are continuing. However, we need your help. Someone knows where Farrah is, where he has been staying or where he has gone.

“I’d like to appeal to those people to get in touch with us, and also remind you that you could actually be committing an offence if you have been letting him stay with you, knowing he is wanted.

“I do believe there are people who have information and who haven’t yet come forward. There is also a chance that Farrah may have left the country, and checks have been carried out with the relevant agencies and authorities, however we have not been able to confirm this.

“Please, think of Kavan’s family who need answers as to what happened to their son. If you have any information at all, don’t hesitate to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August 14.