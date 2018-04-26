Man stabbed in gang attack in Sheffield

A man was stabbed in a gang attack in Sheffield, it has emerged today.

South Yorkshire Police said that a man was attacked by 'a large group' of other men on Firth Park Road, Firth Park, at 3pm last Wednesday.

Details have only been released today.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said he was knocked to the ground and lost consciousness after he was stabbed in his hand.

He added: "A large group of males attacked a lone male victim on Firth Park Road.

"On being taken to the ground, they see one of the group has a knife, the victim raised his hands to protect himself and receives a wound, and he then lost consciousness.

"The wound to his hand required hospital treatment."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.