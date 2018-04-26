Man and woman injured in shooting close to Sheffield city centre

A man and woman were both shot during a gun attack close to Sheffield city centre, it has been revealed today.

The 19-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were injured in an attack close to the Park Hill flats complex at around 9.45pm yesterday.

A man and woman were shot at in Sheffield last night

South Yorkshire Police said that when officers arrived they found the injured man and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Around two hours later they received a report that a woman had also been injured in the same incident and she too was taken to hospital.

Neither are believed to have suffered life threatening injuries in the incident.

They were shot by a man who opened fire at a group of people on a footpath between Crown Place and Blackwell Place, off Duke Street.

Acting Detective Inspector Mitch Leach said: "We are in the very early stages of the investigation, however we believe a man has fired shots towards a group of people on a footpath in between Crown Place and Blackwell Place, with two suffering injuries.

"While we are trying to ascertain all the facts and to understand the circumstances, there is a strong possibility this may have been a targeted attack.

"However, we fully understand the concerns this incident will have for not only residents in the area, but within our wider communities, and I do want to offer my reassurance there are detailed and comprehensive plans in place in ensuring those who choose to partake in this type of criminality are appropriately dealt with."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or anonymously make contact with Crimestoppers on 08000 555111, quoting incident number 983 of 25 April 2018.