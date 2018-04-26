CSI vans at crime scene after shooting in Sheffield

Crime scene investigation vans are at the scene of a shooting close to Sheffield city centre

Police activity is underway this afternoon on Duke Street, near the Park Hill flats complex, after a shooting reported at around 10pm yesterday.

A resident said police officers have been examining the area close to a telephone box on Duke Street and hedges have been searched today.

Another resident said he heard four shots being fired and the police helicopter arrived shortly after and spent around an hour overhead.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman confirmed an investigation into a shooting is underway but no other details have yet been released.

Last week a gun was fired at two homes in Bransby Street, Upperthorpe.

Windows were damaged in the attack, with residents describing the sound of 'machine gun' fire.