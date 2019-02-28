A man shot in a house in Sheffield was blasted in a ‘targeted attack,’ it has emerged this afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said officers investigating the shooting on Foxhill Road, Foxhill, on Tuesday night believe the victim was ‘targeted’ although possible motives being considered have not been disclosed.

A house was cordoned off after a man was shot in Fox Hill on Tuesday

The gunman is still at large while the 55-year-old shot in the gun attack recovers.

He was in a serious but stable condition in hospital last night.

His condition today has not been revealed.

In a statement, the force said: “This is believed to be a targeted attack.

“No arrests have been made, however Detectives are taking this incident very seriously with numerous enquiries taking place to identify those involved.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,102 of February 26.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.