Worried residents claim a gun was fired at a gang of men armed with baseball bats and metal bars in a Sheffield street last night.

They claim that police officers were called to Sturton Road, Pitsmoor, at around 9pm after violence flared in the suburb where they live.

Forensics officers examined a street in Pitsmoor where residents claim a gun was fired last night

One man, who does not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said a number of men, who he claims had baseball bats and bars, were approached by two other men who fired a gun towards them.

He said he heard shouting and the men in the street all ‘scattered’.

The man said police officers, some of them armed, were deployed to the street.

Forensics officers in white suits then arrived and it is claimed that evidence of a firearm discharge was found.

No details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

The worried resident said: “It is getting rougher and rougher round here.

“This happened close to where there was an armed police raid recently.

“There was a group of men with baseball bats and iron bars and then two other lads – one with a balaclava and another with a hood up – turned up and shots were fired.

“The larger group scattered. There was shouting and they ran off.”

He added: “The police came and there were armed police and CSI too. They were there until about 1am.”

Another man said: “It’s getting dangerous with gangs and drugs.”

Last month, concerned residents revealed that around 50 officers were involved in dawn raids at homes in Pitsmoor, including one in Sturton Road.

They described how armed officers had trained their guns at the properties searched during the operation.

South Yorkshire Police said the raids were in ‘connection to an ongoing investigation’.

One resident at that time said: “The whole place was surrounded by armed police. There were undercover officers and police even blocked off the main road linking to these streets. No one was allowed to go out for hours or even look.”

