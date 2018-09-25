Man sexually assaulted woman in front of child in Barnsley

A man sexually assaulted a woman in front of her child after he pulled up alongside her in Barnsley and asked for directions.

He pulled up in his car as the woman and her child were walking along Rose Grove, Wombwell, and as the woman approached the vehicle he reached out and sexually assaulted her.

Do you know this man?

South Yorkshire Police said the woman grabbed her child and ran off.

She told officers the sex attacker was driving an old style turquoise Jeep.

Anyone with information about the incident at 4.50pm on Wednesday, September 19 should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/137243/18.